Teenager left burn mark after holding hot lighter against friend’s arm

A teenager will be sentenced next month after holding a hot lighter against his pal’s arm.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having pled guilty by letter previously.

He admitted assaulting a 13-year-old boy by seizing him by the body, pinning him to a sofa and pressing and holding a heated lighter against his arm to his injury at an address in Aberdeen on December 5.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said the teen and his victim were friends.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “He grabbed hold of the complainer’s left arm, pinning the complainer down onto the sofa. The accused then pressed the hot lighter onto the back of the complainer’s left arm for approximately three seconds.”

She added it left a 3cm burn mark.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence until July for reports and for the teen to get legal advice.