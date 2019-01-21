Aberdeen teen in ‘bad mood’ threatened to kill mum

A teenage thug told police “she doesn’t feed me” after battering his mother, brandishing a knife and threatening to kill her.

Jamie MacIvor, 18, was in a “particularly bad mood” before launching the attack on his mum, leaving her “cowering in fear”.

The incident happened on July 4 2018 at around 5pm at an address in Aberdeen.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told: “The accused left the property and returned an hour later and at that point the complainer noticed the accused appeared to be in a particularly bad mood.

“The complainer was within a bedroom and the accused entered the room and began punching the complainer to the head.

“The complainer raised her arms to protect herself, however, the accused did not relent and continued punching the complainer, striking her in the arm. He thereafter squared up to the complainer, shouting ‘come on then’.

“The accused eventually stopped assaulting the complainer and left the room. The accused then went to the kitchen and reappeared in the hallway holding a large kitchen knife.

“The complainer backed off in an attempt to calm him down, however, the accused continued to hold the knife approximately one foot away from her face shouting ‘I’m going to kill you’.

“The complainer ran from the house and contacted police.

“A short time later officers attended and found the complainer outside the house. They described her as ‘cowering in fear’.

“Officers approached the accused who stated ‘she doesn’t feed me, I just lost it and went for her’.”

MacIvor, of Fetternear, near Inverurie, previously pled guilty to assault.

Defence agent Charles Benzies said: “The relationship seems to have completely broken down. He has had no contact with his mother since this incident occurred. He’s a young man who’s now trying to turn his life around.

“It was a one-off incident which there will be no repeat of. I think he would benefit from assistance in regard to anger management.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told MacIvor he had taken into account his “difficult and challenging personal circumstances” described in a social work report, adding “I take account of the fact there was a background and this was not an incident which arose without any explanation at all”.

He handed MacIvor 120 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month supervision order.