Teenager fined for spitting at police officer in north-east park

A teenager has been fined after spitting at a police officer who found him sleeping on a park bench.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, struggled with officers after he was discovered sleeping in Burnett Park, Banchory, on September 29.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Around 3pm two members of the public had been walking at the locus and they noted the accused to be asleep on a bench.

“They were unable to rouse him and contacted police who attended almost immediately.

“The officers woke the accused. Police then had cause to arrest the accused.”

The teen then “violently struggled” with them before spitting in the direction of an officer and attempting to headbutt him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

And after being taken to Kittybrewster police station, he “spat in the face” of the officer.

The youth pled guilty to two charges of assaulting an officer and one of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “This is disgusting behaviour for which there is no excuse. He accepts he’d been wasting his summer away, got into bad friendships and was drinking heavily.

“Some older boys he’s been with had managed to get some whisky.

“He’d been drinking that and passed out. He wishes to apologise to the police officers concerned.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined him £325.