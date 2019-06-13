Teenager fined £500 after kicking man in face on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A teenager who kicked a man in the head on a drunken night out has been fined.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, assaulted a student, aged 19, at a bus stop outside McDonald’s on Union Street, Aberdeen, on October 28.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told the city’s sheriff court the incident happened at 4.45am after a “minor verbal altercation”.

He was seen to “run up to him and kick him in the face”.

Mr Townsend added the man attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and suffered a swollen left cheek.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The 17-year-old admitted assault to injury.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client had “consumed too much alcohol” and “doesn’t clearly remember the incident”.

Sheriff Philip Mann warned the teenager to “watch what you’re doing when you’re out drinking”, and fined him £500.