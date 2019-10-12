Teenager denies starting blaze at Aberdeen block of flats

A teenager has denied causing a major blaze at an Aberdeen city centre block of flats by torching a mattress in the basement.

Lee Munro, whose address was given in court papers as Long Walk Road, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he faced two charges of wilful fireraising.

The 19-year-old is accused of wilfully setting fire to a mattress in the basement of 32 St Clair Street, Aberdeen, which took effect, destroyed the mattress and caused significant damage to the structure of the building as well as causing a resident to be treated for smoke inhalation.

It is alleged the offence was committed on February 17.

And it is further alleged Munro wilfully set fire to a car at Links View on February 16, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and also the windows of a property at Linksfield Court.

Munro will return to court next month.