Teenager caught with two knives at Aberdeen retail park

A teenager has admitted being in possession of two knives on Bonfire Night.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Depute fiscal John Richardson said officers searched the teen’s rucksack and discovered two knives.

The offence was committed at around 9.45pm on Tuesday at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent John Hardie asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Ian Wallace agreed and continued the case until next month, releasing the teenager on bail with a curfew.