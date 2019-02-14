Teenager caught with drugs at north-east beach car park

A teenager has been given unpaid work after selling cannabis to his friends to pay for his Ford Fiesta.

Scott Duncan, 18, was caught with almost £1,000 of the Class B drug in his car on August 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 12.20am police approached a black Ford Fiesta parked at Balmedie Beach car park.

“The accused was within the driver’s seat with another in the passenger’s seat. Police parked next to the vehicle and approached the Ford Fiesta.

“A strong smell of cannabis was detected coming from within the vehicle.”

Officers searched the vehicle and found 78.9g of the drug in various containers and bags, as well as scales.

Duncan, of Hill of Menie, Balmedie, previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “He’s fully aware of the seriousness of this offence.

“He was supplying controlled substances to friends in order to support his own cannabis use and also to support the expense of owning a vehicle.

“He knows his offending behaviour was not acceptable.”

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill told Duncan: “Given the narrative I’ve heard it’s quite clear you were involved in the commercial supply of Class B drugs.”

She ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within nine months as a direct alternative to custody.