Teenager admits throwing vodka bottle towards three men in Aberdeen city centre

A teenager has admitted throwing a vodka bottle towards three men in Aberdeen city centre.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assault on April 23.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark said at 10.15pm the three men had been on Union Street near McDonald’s when the teenager, who was with a group of youths, shouted “come on then” several times.

She added one of the men “looked back and saw the accused pull a glass bottle of vodka from within his jacket and brandish it by the neck”.

The three complainers made their way to Belmont Street when they “watched the accused smash the bottle against a wall”.

Ms Clark said: “As the witnesses entered Revolution he threw the neck of the smashed bottle into the doorway which, from watching the CCTV, seemed to be an attempt to throw at the complainers.”

Defence agent Alex Burn said there had been a “coming together between the groups”, one of the men had made an offensive comment towards him and there had been “shouting back and forth”

Mr Burn added there were also “some underlying issues” and others had been “egging him on”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until next month for reports.