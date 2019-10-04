Teenager admits struggling violently with police on Aberdeen street

A 16-year-old has admitted struggling violently with police officers in Aberdeen.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened on June 9.

He pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, threatening violence and struggling violently with officers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The teen was also on bail at the time of the incident, which happened on Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen.

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt asked the court to defer sentence for reports to be prepared.

Sheriff Ian Wallace agreed and continued the teen’s bail until the sentencing later this month.