Teenager accused of knife threat at Aberdeen flats

A teenager has appeared in court accused of presenting a knife at a woman in a city centre student accommodation complex.

Kyle Clark, 18, appeared in the dock facing charges relating to an incident at the Mealmarket Exchange student flats on Mealmarket Street. He was also faced two other charges.

He denied the charges against him, which related to incidents alleged to have happened overnight on Saturday, June 6 going into Sunday, June 7.

Clark is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Mealmarket Exchange.

It is alleged he shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and presented a knife towards a woman.

He is also alleged to have made a threat of violence towards a man who was acting in the course of his employment.

Clark also faces a second charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner at the police station on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, by repeatedly making racially abusive remarks towards an officer.

And in a third charge, it is alleged Clark assaulted the same police officer by continuously coughing directly at him.

Clark, whose address was given in court papers as West North Street, Aberdeen, pled not guilty to all three charges against him.

A trial diet was fixed for November, while a preliminary hearing over the matter was schedules to be held in October.

A spokeswoman for Student Roost, the company which runs the Mealmarket Exchange, said: “We can confirm that we are currently supporting Police Scotland with their investigations into an incident at Mealmarket Exchange on Saturday, June 6.

“A team member immediately called the police, who attended quickly.

“While thankfully no residents or team members were injured during this incident, the safety of our residents and team members is vitally important to us and we do not tolerate any abuse or threats.

“All of our properties in Aberdeen have full security camera coverage, controlled access, and staff on site 24/7, who conduct patrols throughout the night and are available to students who need support at any time.”