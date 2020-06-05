Teenager accused of axe attack on social workers in north-east town

A teenager has appeared in court accused of assault after two social workers were allegedly threatened with an axe at a north-east flat.

Police were called to Duke Street in Fraserburgh on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of two women, understood to be social workers, being threatened by a male brandishing an axe.

Leone Rennie, 18, has now appeared in court charged with assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident at an address in Duke Street, Fraserburgh, in which two women who had called a the flat were allegedly threatened by a man brandishing a bladed weapon.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers received a call regarding the incident at around 3.45pm, and that a man had been arrested and charged.

Rennie has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the matter.

Rennie, whose general address was given in court documents as Fraserburgh, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Rennie was committed for further examination.

The teenager was released on bail.

No date has yet been fixed for his next appearance in connection with the allegations.