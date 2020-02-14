Teenage victim of schoolboy rapist ‘begged him to stop’

A teenager who raped a girl when he was just 15 has been warned he faces likely custody.

The boy, now 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted raping the girl on “various occasions” over the course of around seven months in 2018 at addresses in Aberdeenshire.

The girl, who was left crying and begging him to stop, eventually disclosed what had happened to the boy’s mother.

On one occasion the teen undressed his victim while she slept and sexually assaulted her.

The boy had been due to stand trial at the High Court in Aberdeen but pled guilty before a jury had been selected.

He admitted raping his victim on various occasions between February and September 2018.

He also pled guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting her in September 2018 while she was asleep and incapable of giving consent, punching her on the head repeatedly, restraining her and restricting her breathing by placing his arm around her neck.

Depute advocate Ashley Edwards QC told the court: “In the latter part of 2017 the accused began to consume cannabis and methadone.

“His behaviour was described as erratic and out of control.”

At one point, in 2018, they were in bed ready to sleep when an argument ensued and she began to cry.

On seeing this he “became angrier” and she realised he wanted to have sex.

Ms Edwards said: “The complainer said no repeatedly.”

A “struggle” ensued as she tried to “fend off” the boy, who then “blamed the complainer for what happened”.

The depute advocate said: “The accused asked for sex again, and out of fear of what might happen, the complainer said ‘fine’.”

Ms Edwards added that on another occasion the accused started touching the complainer.

“She understood he wanted sex and told the accused no as her stomach was sore,” she said.

The teen said he “did not care” and pinned her to the bed and got on top of her.

The QC said: “The complainer began to cry and told the accused to get off.”

He said no and continued to rape her.

On an occasion in September 2018, the girl “woke to find the accused had removed her pyjama bottoms and was on top of her, touching her”.

Ms Edwards said the girl tried to push him away, adding: “The accused punched the complainer to the face.”

When she continued to push him away he punched her repeatedly.

The boy’s mother, who was in the house, could hear the girl shouting for him to “stop” and ran through to the bedroom. She told her son he “better not be hitting the complainer or she’d call the police”, to which he replied: “Try it.”

Lord Uist told the accused: “You’ve pled guilty to very serious crimes and you should be in no doubt that the normal sentence for such crimes is a period in custody.”

Defence counsel David Moggach reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing in March.