Aberdeen drug dealer caught after police smell cannabis

A teenage drug-dealer was caught after police bumped into her in a lift smelling of cannabis.

Ardyn McKenzie, 19, of Thistle Court, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug between April 24 and May 9 at Thistle Court and elsewhere.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said: “This came to light on the evening of May 9 when police were at the accused’s block of flats on an unrelated matter.

“Police entered the lift and saw the accused within and noted a strong smell of cannabis emanating from her.

“For this reason she was detained and produced two items of herbal cannabis.”

Ms Merson said officers discovered further quantities of cannabis at her flat with a maximum potential value of £495.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She added: “The accused’s phone was also examined and revealed messages indicative of drug supply. These included messages from April 24 from someone seeking £20 worth of drugs and the accused agreeing.”

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said: “I think it would be appropriate to get a report,” adding the crown’s valuation of the drugs was a “ballpark” figure.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence for reports.