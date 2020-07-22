Teen shop worker who upskirted women at Aberdeen Lidl avoids custodial sentence

A teenage shop worker who took pictures up the skirts of customers at an Aberdeen supermarket has avoided custody.

Craig Hawick worked at Lidl on the city’s Hutcheon Street when he used his mobile phone to target women using the self-service till at the store on January 8.

The 19-year-old, who subsequently lost his job as a result of his actions, was spotted by a customer who reported him to retail bosses.

Yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Hawick was handed a supervision order after Sheriff Philip Mann decided the offence did not “reach the threshold for a custodial sentence for a first-offender”.

The sheriff described the behaviour as “bizarre” and imposed a community payback order consisting of 12 months of supervision, as well as a requirement to take part in a sex offenders programme.

Hawick will also be subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences act for the duration of the order.

He previously admitted two charges of placing a mobile phone under a woman’s clothing.

Defence agent Paul Barnett, representing Hawick, said: “He’s 19 years old and it’s not lost on him the stupidity of what he did.”

He added the offences were born out of “immaturity” and that his client had “expressed remorse”.

Mr Barnett said Hawick came from a “supportive family” and that his girlfriend was also supportive of him.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar previously told the court Hawick, of Park Street, Aberdeen, was spotted by a customer crouching low down.

She said: “He was crouched down, with his arm extended, holding a phone and pointing it up a female’s skirt. The female was unaware.

“The customer approached a manager at the locus and advised what he had witnessed.”

She added the customer contacted police about what he saw on January 20 and a criminal investigation was launched, with police officers visiting the supermarket to view video footage.

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused can be seen putting his mobile phone under a female and taking photos of her.

“The footage shows him involved in the practice twice within the space of 10 minutes. Both women are completely unaware.”

She added a search warrant was granted for Hawick’s flat and a laptop, mobile phone and camera were seized and he was later arrested.

Ms MacVicar said while in police custody the teenager admitted responsibility for taking the photos.