North-east teenager left love rival with £6,000 dentist bill after bar assault

A teen has been handed unpaid work after an “unprovoked” bar assault left his love rival facing a £6,000 dentist bill.

Mitchell Allan headbutted and punched his former friend in Castle Bar in Banff after the pair had fallen out over a female, who tragically died.

The 18-year-old knocked his victim out and left him bleeding in the pub on December 31, 2019.

And the man, whose teeth were dislodged in the attack, is now facing a hefty dentist bill.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 10.45pm the accused entered the bar and walked directly towards the complainer.

“He punched him on the face and headbutted him on the head.

“The complainer started bleeding heavily. The accused left the bar.

“The complainer later said he had recently fallen out with the accused.”

Mr Neilson told the court Allan’s victim had been left with a cut to his top lip which required three stitches to the inside of the lip and four stitches to the outside.

He added: “This has resulted in a permanent scar which the accused feels self-conscious about.

“The complainer also lost his front left tooth. He has been provided with a denture plate as a temporary measure.

“Furthermore he has difficulty applying the plate due to a second tooth that was partially dislodged.

“The complainer has been advised that this other tooth will require removal in due course.

“He suffers from significant discomfort in his gums and has difficulty eating certain foods as he cannot apply sufficient bite pressure.

“He has been given a quote of £6,000 to replace his two dislodged teeth.”

Allan pled guilty to assaulting his former pal by punching him and headbutting him to the head, causing him to lose consciousness, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Defence agent Peter Keene said his client was a first offender, adding: “The situation here is Mr Allan and the victim were friends.

“There was a bit of rivalry because of a lady. They were fellow suiters for this lady’s attention.

“Mr Allan succeeded in that contest.”

Mr Keene said tragically the woman had died subsequently, and Allan had been unhappy about text messages received from his former friend. The solicitor said “pretty nasty texts” had also been sent to the female’s family.

He said: “The pair simply ran into each other and the months of bad feeling between them erupted spectacularly.

“Mr Allan’s reaction to seeing his former friend hit the ground like a sack of potatoes was one of pure fright.

“He hadn’t realised he had hit his friend quite so hard.”

Mr Keene said his client was “not a dangerous man”.

Sheriff William Summers told Allan, of Teucher Road, Cuminestown: The assault was vicious, and as far as I can see it was largely unprovoked.

“This assault had had profound consequences for the victim.”

He handed Allan 12 months of supervision, 120 hours of unpaid work, and a three-month curfew.