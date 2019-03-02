Aberdeen teen punched man in street ‘quarrel’

A teenager punched a man who pushed his friend into a bush, leaving him requiring surgery and metal plates in his jaw.

Marcus McCluskie, 19, intervened after the man, who was initially asking for directions, and his friends had become involved in a “quarrel”.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on April 29 on the city’s North Deeside Road at the junction with Station Brae.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer does not know the accused.”

He said the man had stopped to speak to another man and his girlfriend, who were friends with McCluskie, and “asked for directions towards Banchory”.

Mr Neilson said: “For some reason a quarrel began between the two men.”

The man, who “appeared to be under the influence” and was “being abusive” pushed McCluskie’s friend “quite hard into a bush”.

Mr Neilson said: “At that point a car pulled up and the accused got out.

“He approached the man and punched him twice with his right fist to his jaw.

“There was still a confrontation between the men at the time the accused came from behind and punched him twice.

“As a result of this he was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“He was found to have a fracture to his jaw which required surgery and the insertion of metal plates.

“There was also a 1-2cm laceration to the back of his head which was glued shut.”

McCluskie, whose address was given in court papers as Crown Terrace, Peterculter, pled guilty to assaulting the man by repeatedly punching him on the head to his severe injury.

Defence agent John Hardie, representing McCluskie, asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and reserved mitigation for the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on McCluskie until later this month for the preparation of a social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.