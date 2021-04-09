Teen charged over alleged assaults in corridor at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A teenager has been charged over allegedly assaulting two men in a corridor at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Court police officers raced to the scene of the incident outside courtroom number five in the city centre building around noon yesterday.

Two members of the public were allegedly assaulted during the incident, but nobody was seriously injured.

A 19-year-old man has now been charged and is due to appear in the dock at the same courthouse today.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault which happened at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

“No one was seriously injured as a result. He is due to appear in court on Friday, April 9 in connection with this.”

It’s understood the incident was dealt with by police officers stationed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court without the need for further officers to attend, and did not result in any wider disruption to the court.