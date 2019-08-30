Suspects ‘seen fleeing’ home moment after alleged attempted axe murder

An Aberdeen court has been told two men were seen fleeing the scene of an alleged attempted axe murder moments after it happened.

Witnesses recalled seeing the pair, dressed in black and with one carrying a large holdall, running down a lane and into a car on Clinton Drive, Sandhaven, on November 21 last year.

Allan Roy was found by police covered in blood doubled over and clutching his stomach. Brandon Douglas, 18, Martin Gemmell, 28, and Brandon Wilson, 22, are on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of using an axe and knives to attack him along with another unnamed assailant.

Yesterday, the court heard from Shaun Bruce and Caroline Russell, who told police they had seen two men running away from Clinton Drive around the time of the incident.

They said the men drove off in a turquoise Honda Jazz – and they “weren’t from the Broch”. The men deny all of the accusations and the trial continues.