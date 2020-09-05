Supervision order for Aberdeen teenager over glass assault

An Aberdeen teenager has been given a supervision order after assaulting a man by hitting him in the head with a glass.

Dylan Thomson, 19, assaulted the man on Stoneywood Road in Bucksburn and at an address on Polo Gardens.

The incident happened on October 16 last year.

Thomson previously pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury by repeatedly punching the man on the head and striking him on the head with a glass.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said there had been an “altercation” between the pair shortly prior to the offence.

He added the men had “grabbed each other” and fallen to the floor before Thomson “picked up the glass and struck him with it”.

Mr McGregor said the glass was safety glass, meaning it did not have any sharp edges.

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Thomson, of Rona Place, Aberdeen, to be supervised for 18 months.