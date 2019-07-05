Supervision order for Aberdeen teen after stand-offs with armed cops

A teenager has been given a supervision order after two stand-offs with armed police.

Robbie Jennings, 19, had Rosehill Drive, Aberdeen, sealed off for around six hours on July 6 last year after shimmying up a drainpipe at a block of flats and threatening to slit his own throat.

On that occasion, the court was told, Jennings was seen to exit the property on to a window ledge at the rear of the property and threaten to jump.

Armed police were called again and sent out during a similar incident on April 1 this year at Girdleness Road.

Sheriff Ian Wallace has now imposed an 18-month supervision order on the teen as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

He said: “This is for the purpose of promoting your good behaviour and addressing the reasons why you offend.”

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Jennings had had an argument with his grandmother and brother at 12.20am at the Girdleness Road property, resulting in them both fleeing the location as he started breaking items.

When police arrived, he “advised he had a knife and would attack anyone who attempted to enter”.

At one point he slammed a window, causing it to shatter.

At around 2am, Jennings was seen at the front door with an eight-inch kitchen knife, where he said he would stab himself or anyone who entered.

Firearm officers attended with police negotiators and fire and ambulance crews were also on standby.

He eventually exited the property at 6.30am.

Jennings, whose address was previously given in court papers as Girdleness Road, previously pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incidents.

He also previously admitted a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of assault in relation to a separate matter.

At an earlier hearing, defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had “underlying mental health issues”.