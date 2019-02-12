Supervision order for Aberdeen man caught with indecent images of girls

A man caught with indecent images of young girls has been given a supervision order.

Hashan Hettiarachchi previously pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between March 16 2016 and March 16 2018.

Sentence had been deferred for reports, but yesterday Sheriff Graeme Napier handed Hettiarachchi, of Holland Street, Aberdeen, a three-year supervision order and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the same period.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told the court police executed a warrant at the 30-year-old’s address and seized a laptop containing three category A images and one category B of young girls.

Eight category C images – the least severe category in the sliding scale – were also found of girls.