Supervision order for Aberdeen man caught with heroin

An Aberdeen has been handed a supervision order after being caught with heroin.

Alan Moir, 37, appeared having previously pled guilty to possession of heroin on Gillespie Crescent, Aberdeen, on August 27 last year.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald said: “It was about 11am when police saw the accused and he seemed to be making a purchase of what might have been controlled drugs.

“He was searched and 1.8g of the drug was found in his possession with a street value of approximately £70.”

Solicitor Kevin Longino said: “He’s doing everything he should be doing in terms of addressing that drug misuse.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Moir, of Pennan Way, Ellon, to be supervised for six months.