Supervision for man who made repeated nuisance 999 calls while drunk

A man has been handed a supervision order after drunkenly phoning 999 repeatedly when there was no emergency.

Laurence Galvin has “persistently” phoned 999 in non-emergencies, with previous convictions for calling the emergency number after burning his steak dinner, falling out of bed, and because his heating wasn’t working.

Last month the 58-year-old was back in the dock for more similar offending, this time ringing the emergency services on January 17 after waking up with a temperature, before admitting he was drunk and did not need assistance when help arrived.

The charges

Galvin pled guilty to persistently phoning 999, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to police and ambulance staff, requesting an ambulance when there was no medical emergency, over that matter and was remanded in custody while reports were prepared.

And he has now appeared back in court via video link from custody to be sentenced over that offence, as well as two further similar offences.

Galvin previously admitted a charge stating that for the purposes of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to members of the Scottish Ambulance Service he repeatedly contacted them in the absence of a genuine emergency on December 28, and admitted breaching a bail order banning him from calling 999 unless it is a real emergency by calling the ambulance service on December 21.

Mitigation

At the sentencing hearing defence agent Mike Monro told the court: “He’s an alcoholic. He has been an alcoholic for over 20 years.

“He initially, until his 50s, led a life whereby he had relationships, etc, however, what has crucified Mr Galvin is his alcoholism.”

Mr Monro said his client’s drink problem was not an excuse for his actions, but was an explanation.

He said: “When stone-cold sober the accused would never think of behaving in this way.

“At this particular time in all our lives, to go ahead and phone the emergency services is just absolutely appalling and unacceptable.

“This accused could have his own police force and ambulance service because he kept phoning them so often.

“He apologises to the emergency services and the general public for the position he is placing everyone in when he gets the services to his address.

“He realises this is a lifestyle that cannot continue.”

Sheriff McLaughlin’s comments

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Galvin, of Gordon Place, Ellon: “I think Mr Monro has left you in little doubt about just how serious this is.

“It’s serious at any time but especially serious in these times with the added pressure of the current pandemic.

“You are skirting very close to a significant custodial sentence.”

The sheriff imposed an 18-month supervision order with a conduct requirement to engage with alcohol treatment services and any other services deemed necessary.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “This all started on January 17 at 5.30am. A call was made to the police via 999 and this was from the accused requesting police and an ambulance attend at his home address as he’d woken up with a significant temperature and intimated he thought he had Covid symptoms.

“Police arrived and traced the accused who advised he only phoned 999 because he was drunk and he did not, in fact, need assistance.”

The police officers cancelled the ambulance before it arrived.

Mrs Souter went on: “At 1.15pm on the same day, officers were asked to attend regarding the accused persistently calling 999 and requesting an ambulance.

“An ambulance was also dispatched at that time.

“Officers found the accused not to be requiring any medical help or assistance.

“Two ambulance staff attended as well and there was no reason for their attendance either.”