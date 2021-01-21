Supervision for drunk man who gave cops false name he couldn’t pronounce

A man has been handed a curfew and supervision after giving police a false name – which he had “difficulty even pronouncing”.

Scott Ewen was found by police near Woodburn Gardens in Aberdeen after officers had been tasked with attending the area.

But when they asked him who he was Ewen gave them a false name which he struggled to pronounce due to his level of drunkenness.

The 26-year-old pled guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and of being in breach of a bail order curfew.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Police officers were tasked with attending the locus around 4.45am on December 27.

“Around 5am they attended and traced the accused walking along a path leading to Woodburn Gardens.

“At this point the police requested the accused provide his personal details.

“The accused provided his details as Alan Andrew Le Mont.

“Police were not satisfied the accused was this person.

“Further system checks were carried out and the accused’s identity was discovered and he was found to be in breach of his curfew.”

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “He had difficulty eve pronouncing the words due to his alcohol state at the time.

“Shortly after, the accused was recognised by one of the officers.

“He was under the influence of alcohol and gave the police a name which he thought would allow him to just go on his way.

“He had been at another person’s address and was meandering home and was stopped by the police.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Ewen, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, a six-month supervision order and a two-month curfew.