Supervision for Aberdeen man who made sexual propositions to police

A man who made sexual propositions to police – before his trousers fell down – has been handed a supervision order.

Saulius Spackauskis, 41, made sexually explicit remarks to a number of officers who had tried to help him by giving him a lift home.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Spackauskis was initially found by police causing a “disturbance” and “under the influence of alcohol” February 24.

They tried to take him home but he began to shout and swear and said he had no means of getting in to the flat so was taken to Manor Park police office while a joiner was being arranged.

However, he continued to shout and swear before eventually being arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station. On arrival he refused to leave the police van and had to be removed.

He made a number of sexual comments to officers before his “trousers began to fall down” and he made more comments.

Spackauskis, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

He also admitted failing to comply with a bail condition.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd previously said his client had turned to alcoholism since separating from his wife.

And Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Spackauskis to be supervised for 18 months.