Supervision for Aberdeen man caught with drugs after phoning police

An Aberdeen man has been handed a supervision order after he was caught with a bag of cannabis potentially worth more than £3,500 – when he called the police for help.

Graeme Lauder contacted police to say he “required assistance”, and when officers arrived they found him standing on Middlefield Place, Aberdeen, with a clear carrier bag containing thousands of pounds of the herbal drug.

The 27-year-old was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” at the time of the offence, which happened in the early hours of February 13.

Sheriff Graeme Napier branded the circumstances of the case “quite bizarre”.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said Lauder had issues with misuse of alcohol and had been referred to alcohol services which “should give him the support he needs”.

Sentence was previously deferred on Lauder, who pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, but he has now been handed an 18-month supervision order as well as a six-month restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Napier further imposed a conduct requirement for Lauder, whose address was given in court papers as George Street, Aberdeen, to engage with alcohol services.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 12.25am the accused called police in regard to an unrelated matter, stating he required assistance.

“At 12.50am police attended and observed the accused standing there holding a clear bag containing a green herbal substance.”

The substance was found to be cannabis weighing 239.6g worth £1,425 in the form it was found.

However, Ms Love said the drugs had the potential to be worth between £2,390 and £3,590.

Eight buds of cannabis were also found in Lauder’s trouser pocket, weighing 7.6g and valued at £70 to £80.

A mobile phone was also recovered by officers which contained a text message indicative of Lauder being involved in the supply of cannabis.

During a previous hearing, Mr McRobert said: “He tells me there was a debt he had and he was asked to hold on to the substance.

“He can’t explain why he had it out on open display when the police attended.

“He’s not sure if he called the police or not.

“He was heavily under the influence of alcohol.”