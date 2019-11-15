Student threatened to kill police officer after being refused entry at Aberdeen bar

A drunken student threatened to kill a police officer after being refused entry to an Aberdeen nightspot.

Muhammed Tariq, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on Langstane Place on January 31.

He admitted shouting, swearing and threatening to assault police.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong said: “Police were flagged down by door staff at Prohibition. The accused had been refused entry.”

She said Tariq then began “shouting loudly” and was arrested when he failed to desist.

While en route to the police station, he made comments that one officer would get his face “smashed in”, described one officer as “smelly” and made a threat to kill.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said Tariq, of Northbank Gardens, Manchester, had been visiting a friend in the city and had “far too much to drink”.

He added the offence was “completely out of character”.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence for six months for Tariq to be of good behaviour.