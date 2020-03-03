Student nurse banned from road after serious north-east motorbike crash

A student nurse who seriously injured two motorcyclists in a crash has been banned from the road for two years and fined £1,000.

Alicia Dinnie injured Jarkko Heinonen and his wife Fiona as they travelled along the A944 Alford to Sauchen road on September 9 2018.

The 21-year-old was driving her Citroen to Aberdeen when she collided with the couple and knocked them both off their two-wheeled vehicle.

Dinnie, of Smiddy Hill, Alford, denied the charges when she went on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

But yesterday she was found guilty of causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

Dinnie told a previous court hearing she had not been paying attention for just a “split second”.

However, depute fiscal Anne McDonald told the court she would have had “ample time” to react.

She said: “Miss Dinnie just wasn’t paying attention.

“She should’ve been observing that the car and motorcycle were there. She had ample time to do something about it.”

Defence lawyer Sam Milligan said Dinnie’s actions were down to a “temporary inattention” and that her experience in court was “challenging”.

He added she was in the later stages of her nursing degree and the driving ban would have a negative impact on travelling to placements linked to her studies.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “I’m satisfied that what happened here was down to her lack of concentration, which was more than momentary.

“It was this lack of concentration at the time she should’ve taken the proper action to stop with the motorcycle up ahead.”