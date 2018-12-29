Aberdeen drink driver went wrong way while almost four-times the limit

An Aberdeen forensic science student was caught drink-driving when police saw him going the wrong way down a one-way street.

Rhys Brumfield, 22, had been working in a bar and finished his shift before he was spotted by cops going the wrong way along Wallfield Crescent, pictured inset, at 5.15am on November 30.

And when the officers stopped him it emerged he was almost four times the legal alcohol limit.

Depute fiscal Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The police were at the locus and saw a blue Volkswagen Polo.

“The vehicle was stopped and the reason was it was seen to be driving down a one-way street in the wrong direction.”

He added Brumfield was found to be the driver and failed a roadside breath test.

Brumfield, whose address was given in court papers as Morningfield Mews, in Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22mcgs.

Defence agent Michael Horsman, representing Brumfield, said his client was studying forensic science at Robert Gordon University and also worked part-time as a bartender.

He said: “He had been working earlier on that evening and finished work, and obviously consumed alcohol and foolishly set off to drive home.

“It’s a relatively short distance, around two miles.

“He should not have been anywhere near his car, he appreciates that.”

Mr Horsman added: “Disqualification will cause him some difficulties. He does drive on a daily basis.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned Brumfield from driving for 14 months.

He also ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within three months as an alternative to a fine.