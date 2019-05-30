Steven Donaldson’s killers jailed for total of 57 years

Two men have today been jailed for life over the murder of an Aberdeen offshore worker.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, murderers Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were given life sentences with minimum terms of 23 and 24 years respectively for the “savage and depraved” brutality which ended the life of 27-year-old Steven Donaldson.

Judge Lord Pentland told the pair: “You cut him down without mercy…he had done harm to neither of you.”

Mr Donaldson’s former girlfriend Tasmin Glass – who was convicted of culpable homicide after luring him to a Kirriemuir playpark on a warm night a year ago next week – was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

The discovery of Mr Donaldson’s battered and burned body beside the charred shell of his BMW at Kirriemuir’s Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve just before 5am on June 7 last year sparked one of the largest police investigations ever seen in Angus, with a two-mile cordon and no-fly zone set up around the wildlife attraction.