Aberdeen thug threatened to stab taxi driver with scissors … for just £20

A thug has been jailed after holding a pair of scissors to a taxi driver’s neck and threatening to stab him if he didn’t hand over £20.

Craig Taylor, 30, demanded “two tenners” from the petrified driver during the startling mid-morning incident which happened on Tedder Road in Aberdeen.

The driver, aged 63 at the time, thought he was going to be stabbed and was left in tears as Taylor “casually” walked away with his wallet.

He has since required counselling.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer, aged 63, was a full-time taxi driver and had been for five years. He does not know the accused.

“Around 10am on Friday April 12 2019 the complainer started his taxi duties for the day and straight away was notified of a ‘wait and return’ job from Tedder Road, Aberdeen, to Castlegate, which had been booked under the name ‘Smith’.

“The complainer parked outside an address on Tedder Road and an automated text message was sent to the person who had booked the taxi.

“After a few minutes, the accused appeared from round the corner and got into the front passenger seat.

“Having confirmed the destination the accused immediately asked the complainer if he had two ‘tenners’. The complainer responded that he had no money, having just started his shift.

“The accused threatened ‘gie me the money or I’ll stab you’.

“The complainer could see that the accused had an item in his hand which appeared to be a pair of scissors or something similar.

“The accused turned towards him and held the weapon down low, very close to and pointing towards the complainer’s side.

“The complainer was taken aback and looked to see if anyone else was going around but couldn’t see anyone.

“He then remembered the alarm button on the radio which would alert his company that he needed help. He went to press it but the accused shouted at him not to or he would stab him whilst repeatedly saying that he ‘just wanted two tenners’.

“The complainer repeated that he had no money but the accused simply repeated his threats before moving his hand so that he had the scissors close to the side of the complainer’s neck.

“The complainer believed he was going to be stabbed and tried to escape by opening his car door and attempting to get out however the accused grabbed the shoulder of his jacket and told him to get back in the car or he would ‘take the motor’.

“The accused then placed his hand inside the complainer’s trouser pocket and pulled the complainer’s wallet out, opened the car door and walked casually away.”

Ms Ward said the taxi driver “immediately pushed the emergency button on his radio” and was “crying” when a colleague phoned him.

Police were contacted and arrived shortly afterwards, finding the driver “visibly upset, pale and shaking”.

Checks revealed Taylor’s phone had been used to book the taxi and he was arrested later that day. Initially, he was liberated due to “insufficient identification”, but on April 16 2019 the taxi driver discovered the scissors down the side of the driver’s seat in his car.

Ms Ward said: “These and the complainer’s jacket were subsequently examined and the accused’s DNA was found on them.”

She added: “It is unknown if the complainer is still in work. Following this incident he was considering giving up being a taxi driver and he has required to attend counselling.”

Taylor, of Tedder Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault and robbery.

Defence agent Chris Maitland told the court his client suffered from a drug problem and had armed himself with the scissors to go and meet his dealer.

He added robbing the taxi driver had been a “spur of the moment” decision.

Mr Maitland said: “He is remorseful for what he did.”

Sheriff William Summers told Taylor: “This offence involves getting into a taxi, threatening the driver with a pair of scissors, holding the scissors to his neck and robbing him.

“It was plainly a terrifying incident for the driver and it may well have had life-changing consequences for him.

“It’s an offence of such gravity that, in my assessment, the only appropriate disposal is the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

He ordered Taylor to be jailed for two years and six months.