Speeding drink driver who killed pensioner at Aberdeen bus stop jailed for more than seven years

A speeding drink driver who killed a pensioner at a bus stop has been jailed for seven years and four months.

Martin Henderson ploughed into Allan Forbes, 70, and also left 18 year-old Chloe Donaldson badly hurt after losing control of his BMW.

The 30 year-old had previously been banned from the road three times before the fatal collision in Bucksburn, Aberdeen last November 9.

During the hearing he was also banned from the road for the next 23 years and seven months.

A judge heard how he left his stricken victims, and then went to a pub. He was captured on camera outside the Staging Post pub with a rink in his hand.

Henderson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier admitted to causing the death of Mr Forbes and severely injuring Miss Donaldson – who the court was told has still not fully recovered, due to dangerous driving.

Lord Mulholland told him: “Mr Forbes was propelled some distance and died on the spot.

“While under the influence of alcohol, you drove like a maniac.

“You then only thought of yourself. Instead of helping the poor people you had harmed, you fled the scene and went to a nearby pub

“You consumed more alcohol then went home and had even more alcohol.

“You then despicably lied to police when you reported your car stolen.”

A previous hearing was told how oil company engineer Henderson met a work colleague before the incident and they were seen drinking in two pubs in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Henderson was said to have had two and a half pints of lager along with a meal before making the 10-mile journey to Bucksburn.

He was clocked at one stage doing 97mph in a 40mph zone.

Shortly before the fatal incident, Henderson was then going at more than double the limit in a 30mph area.

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop said he went on to overtake another car at high speed on the approach to a bend.

Henderson soon lost control of his BMW estate, hit a vehicle before eventually smashing into the bus stop.

Mr Forbes – a retired bus driver – had been standing there waiting to meet his youngest son.

The OAP – who had kept in good health – suffered “catastrophic unsurvivable injuries” after being hurtled into a nearby car park due to the force of being hit.

Miss Donaldson ended up with a broken nose and leg, which required surgery and seven metal pins being inserted.

Mr Jessop: “Collision investigators were of the opinion that Henderson’s impairment through alcohol and the excessive speed…combined to cause him to lose control on the bend.”

Henderson fled the scene after the smash – and went to another pub, where he ordered a pint of beer.

He then asked staff to call him a taxi, but left before it turned up.

After going home he went on to drink some lager before calling police claiming his car had been stolen.

But, Henderson was later identified as the driver at the fatal collision.

Police found him asleep on his sofa at home and he was described as “obstructive via his general silence”.

A breath test revealed he was in excess of the drink drive limit.

Henderson, also of Inverurie, further admitted in court to attempting to pervert the course of justice by leaving the scene and claiming his car had been taken.

He was often emotional as he appeared today/yesterday via video link in prison for the hearing today.

His lawyer Neil Shand said Henderson accepted he had been an “idiot” when younger and had thrown away any “progress” with these crimes.

The advocate added: “His actions were deeply irresponsible and have caused lasting pain for the family of Mr Forbes and to Miss Donaldson.”

Mr Shand said Henderson had “lacked courage” in the aftermath of the incident.

Sentencing, Lord Mulholland also paid tribute to the “humbling” victim statements made by Mr Forbes family and Miss Donaldson.

He said: “They display the enduring bravery and human spirit in the face of the misery that you caused.”