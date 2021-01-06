Speeder clocked doing more than 110mph – because he was late for work

A man has been fined more than a thousand pounds and banned from the road after being caught speeding at more than 110mph – because he was late for work.

Dainius Grigonis was clocked at the eye-watering speed as he sped along the A92 Aberdeen to Blackdog road, then the A90 Blackdog to Toll of Birness road, and the A952 Toll of Birness to Mintlaw road.

The 23-year-old previously pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the matter.

He admitted driving a car, a BMW 530, at speeds that were grossly in excess of the speed limit and that were grossly excessive for the road layout.

The incident happened on April 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court Grigonis reached speeds in excess of 110mph during the incident.

Police later reviewed footage to calculate the speeds.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver, who appeared representing Grigonis, said the matter was the 23-year-old’s first criminal conviction, and that he had previously been of good character.

The solicitor told the court Grigonis had driven into Aberdeen with a friend, and on the way back had realised he was late for a job so made the decision to driver faster.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin ordered Grigonis, whose address was given in court documents as Noble Street in Fraserburgh, to pay a fine of £1,200, plus an additional £75 victim surcharge.

He also banned Grigonis from driving for 18 months and ordered that he must complete an extended test before being allowed to drive again.