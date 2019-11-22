Sneak thief caught by police cycling on A96

A north-east sneak thief was caught cycling away from the scene of his crime after vigilant neighbours alerted police.

Euan Munro, 20, had gone to Norman Gray Park in Blackburn at 9.50pm on October 20 this year and got into an unlocked property.

He stole a pushbike and then a pair of sunglasses from an unlocked car parked on the same street, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Depute fiscal John Richardson said: “It is a quiet residential street and, when challenged by residents, the accused made up a reason for being there, which they didn’t believe, so they called police, who arrested him while he was cycling on the A96 southbound.”

Munro, whose address was given in court as Burnside Road, Dyce, admitted two counts of theft.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentencing until December 18 for reports.