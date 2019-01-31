Six-times the limit drink driver banned after Aberdeen supermarket car park crash

A drink driver was stopped by police at more than six times the legal limit after crashing into another vehicle at a supermarket car park.

Marcin Partyka, 38, ran into the back of another vehicle at Asda in Garthdee on Tuesday evening.

And after refusing to give the other driver his insurance details, police caught up with Partyka on Montrose Drive in the city around an hour later.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 9.45pm a witness parked his vehicle at the locus.

“He was parked in a lay-by drop off area in front of the store.

“He was still within his vehicle when the vehicle being driven by the accused struck the rear bumper and this caused the witness’s vehicle to move forward and is described as causing some minor damage.

“The passenger who was in the accused’s vehicle looked at the witness’s car and insisted there was no damage despite the witness pointing out some minor damage to the rear bumper.

“The accused thereafter got out of the driver’s seat and insisted the same position and failed to provide the witness with his details.

“The accused thereafter got back into his vehicle, reversed into a bollard before driving away towards the exit of the locus.”

Mrs Souter said the witness approached Partyka again after spotting him going into the shop and noticed his “speech was slurred” and there was a smell of alcohol.

He was repeatedly asked to provide insurance details but refused.

Police were contacted and officers spotted Partyka driving on Montrose Drive at 10.35pm.

Partyka, of Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to failing to stop and provide his details after an accident at Asda.

He also admitted driving with 133 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Montrose Drive, Aberdeen. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent John McLoone said: “He was in the company of this gentleman (his passenger).

“They’d been socialising and he foolishly agreed to drive him back home.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified Partyka from driving for two years, as well as handing him a £500 fine and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “Under no circumstances is drink-driving ever acceptable.

“Innocent members of the public are put at risk because of a blatant disregard for the law and the outcome could prove fatal.

“Time and time again we issue warnings about the consequences of drink-driving and I would ask the public to keep supporting us if you have concerns someone is under the influence when behind the wheel by calling Police on 101 as soon as you can.”