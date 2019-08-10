Six north-east men in court accused of attempting to murder three bikers

Six men appeared in the dock accused of attempting to murder three bikers.

Ian Ewing, 44, of Newtonhill, Patrick Noble, 52, of Aberdeen, Kyle Urquhart, 22, of Aberdeen, Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead, Lewis Ross, 36, from Insch, and Steven McSeveney, 33, from Alford, are facing charges relating to an incident on the A98 Fochabers to Banff Road at Cullen, Moray, on September 8 last year.

The men appeared at the High Court in Glasgow over the matter. All six deny all the charges against them.

It is alleged that, while acting with others, they drove a vehicle at a biker and attempted to knock him off his motorcycle in a murder bid.

They are also accused of driving a vehicle at another man, causing him to fall from his bike and lose consciousness, and then assaulting him with a claw hammer, tyre iron, baseball bat and kicking him on the body and cutting his clothing with a knife and attempting to murder him.

The six are also charged with attempting to murder a third man by causing him to fall from his bike and striking him with a claw hammer, tyre iron and baseball bat.

They are also accused of assaulting two other bikers to the danger of their lives.

They also face a charge of committing a breach of the peace in that, while acting with others and with their faces masked, they brandished weapons and acted aggressively and repeatedly struck motorcycles with them.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial date for January next year.