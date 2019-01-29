‘Show-off’ driver crashed into trees after speeding on north-east road at 112mph

A man left his girlfriend with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after crashing his car while “showing off” after a high performance car show.

Corey McAlpine lost control of his BMW M2 on a series of bends after travelling at between 108mph and 112mph on the B9119 Tarland to Echt road by Midmar, and slammed into a tree.

The 24-year-old had been at the Treetop Cafe for an event for car enthusiasts.

When it had finished, around 11.50am, a crowd gathered to watch the cars drive away.

Fiscal depute Jamie Dunbar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court McAlpine left in his car with his girlfriend before driving back and forth along the road at increasing speed, at one point approaching a blind bend at an estimated 108-112mph.

Mr Dunbar said: “It straddled the carriageway centre line as it entered the bend while braking.

“At this time another car was approaching the same bend. It was suddenly confronted with the accused’s car.

“The other car had to take evasive action by swerving to the nearside to avoid a collision.

“The accused’s car lost control shortly after in a series of bends, left the carriageway and collided with trees.

“It left a trail of debris along the carriageway including a tree trunk.”

Mr Dunbar said witnesses “thought the accused had been showing off”, while his partner thought he “had been driving too fast”.

Crash investigators concluded the overriding factor in the collision was the “grossly excessive speed”.

Mr Dunbar said the car was “extensively damaged” and McAlpine and his passenger were trapped inside.

McAlpine’s girlfriend was left with PTSD and constant back pain after the June 11 2017 crash, and is now less inclined to make car journeys.

McAlpine required immediate surgery and remained in hospital for several months.

Mr Dunbar added: “In the opinion of the surgeon he was extremely lucky to have survived.”

McAlpine appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

His solicitor said: “He could not be more aware of how inappropriate his behaviour was.

“There’s nothing more of a learning process that custody could bring to this young man.

“He is absolutely terrified of the prospect of custody.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “This is an utterly tragic case and the consequences utterly devastating for the passenger in your car and yourself as well.”

She added it was “sheer luck” the consequences were not more serious.

She banned McAlpine, whose address was given in court papers as Cromlet Park, Invergordon, from the road for seven years.

He was also handed an eight-month restriction of liberty order and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.