A shoplifter has been fined after stealing a drill at a north-east supermarket.

Stefan Blejeru, 24, admitted stealing a drill and food from Asda in Portlethen on November 28.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court fiscal depute Gavin Letford said the items, worth £47.10, were recovered.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Blejeru, of Fordoun, Laurencekirk, £300.

