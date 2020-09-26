Shoplifter jailed after stealing £191 jacket from Aberdeen store

A shoplifter has been jailed after stealing clothing from an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Michelle Bruce targeted USC in Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre on August 5.

The 40-year-old stole a jacket, putting it in a bag and leaving the store, but was stopped immediately outside and the item recovered.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the clothing was valued at £191.

Bruce, whose address was given in court papers as Brough Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had “gone prepared to carry out the offence”.

She added Bruce had stolen the clothing to sell to “raise money for essentials”.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed Bruce a fine totalling £420, but with no time to pay being sought, she was ordered to serve the alternative period of imprisonment of 14 days.