Aberdeen shoplifter given opportunity to prove she can behave

A sheriff has given an Aberdeen shoplifter the chance to prove she can behave herself.

Nicola Hanratty appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after previously pleading guilty to a charge of theft by shoplifting.

The 45-year-old admitted targeting Iceland Foods on Holburn Street on October 7 and stealing a quantity of food.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told the court the items were valued at £41.10.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said things had improved for his client since the incident.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Hanratty, whose address was given in court papers as Hetherwick Road, Aberdeen, until July to allow her to prove she can behave.

She said: “I’ll defer sentence on you for six months for you to be of good behaviour.

“If you remain of good behaviour, which means not coming to the attention of the police, then it’s likely I’ll admonish you.”