Shoplifter caught leaving Aberdeen supermarket via fire escape

A shoplifter was caught going out a supermarket fire escape with £224 of food and booze.

Christopher Dunbar, 38, was stopped after leaving Asda at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park on March 20 last year.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused was being kept under observation.

“He left the store by a fire exit which caused the staff even more concern and they quickly intercepted him and all the goods were recovered.”

Dunbar, whose address was given as Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stealing a quantity of food items and alcohol from the store.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until later this month to call alongside other matters.