North-east shoplifter admits string of thefts

A man has appeared in court and admitted a string of shoplifting offences.

Daniel Ledingham appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a total of four charges of theft by shoplifting committed over the course of just over a month.

The 27-year-old first struck at The Original Factory Shop on Barrasgate Road in Fraserburgh on November 26 this year, stealing clothing worth £140.

And Ledingham then targetted the same shop again on December 2, stealing more clothes, this time worth £70.

On various occasions the following day, December 3, Ledingham stole a quantity of what court papers described as “television viewing boxes” from Asda on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh.

These items were valued at £30.

And on December 28 Ledingham again struck at The Original Factory Shop and stole £50 worth of clothing.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told the court none of the items were recovered.

Sheriff Graeme Napier asked if the thefts had been committed for resale or for Ledingham’s own needs.

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie replied: “He tells me it was for resale to purchase food.

“He tells me he has still been using heroin but only to a limited extent.

“He tells me he has been selling the items to purchase food and other items that he requires.”

Sheriff Napier deferred sentence on Ledingham, whose address was given as Union Grove, Fraserburgh, until January for reports and for the case to call alongside another matter.

Ledingham was remanded in custody in the meantime.