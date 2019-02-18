Sheriff tells north-east drink-driver: ‘I’m surprised you could walk, let alone drive’

A sheriff has told a drink-driver caught slumped at the wheel and more than four times the legal limit: “I’m surprised you could walk, let alone drive.”

Lynette Fowler, 47, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened on November 19 on the B9170 Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road and elsewhere.

Fowler, of Balcairn Avenue, Oldmeldrum, pled guilty to driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Fiscal depute Karen Dow said: “At 3pm witnesses saw the vehicle being driven at the locus at the Co-op car park and approached the car.

“A witness asked the accused for her keys and she handed them over.

“Police were then notified by the control room about the accused being found slumped at the wheel in the car by witnesses.”

She added Fowler had been seen “swerving across the road into the Co-op car park in Oldmeldrum.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan said: “What we have here is in essence at lunchtime drinking a couple of glasses of wine, which was topping up what she’d consumed the night before.”

She added the behaviour was “out of character”.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill said: “I’m not sure what you drank the night before but it must have been a lot.

“A reading of 94mcg, I’m surprised you could walk, let alone drive.”

She disqualified her from driving for 19 months and ordered her to pay a fine of £800.