Sheriff hits out after Aberdeen shoplifter offends again

A sheriff said an Aberdeen shoplifter had effectively “put two fingers up” to him by continuing to offend after being given a chance.

Anthony Heeps, 31, appeared before Sheriff Graeme Napier at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over a string of similar shoplifting offences.

He previously admitted seven charges of shoplifting, mainly stealing alcohol, from shops including Marks and Spencer on Beech Manor, Stoneywood, Spar on St Machar Drive and Tesco on Laurel Drive, in August and June as well as March this year.

Sheriff Napier told Heeps, of Linksfield Place, Aberdeen: “When I give somebody a chance I don’t expect them to go out and put two fingers up to me within a week, which is what you did by going out and stealing again.

“If it hadn’t been for that I could have dealt with this by a non-custodial route.”

He jailed him for four months.