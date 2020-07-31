Sheriff criticises Aberdeen drivers as he disqualifies 85mph speeder

A sheriff has criticised Aberdeen drivers as he banned a man from the road for speeding at 85mph.

Owen Clark swerved and undertook an unmarked police vehicle on Westburn Road in the city on January 14.

And the 24-year-old then accelerated harshly and sped off at up to 85mph and narrowly missed colliding with another car on North Anderson Drive.

Yesterday, Sheriff Graeme Napier banned him from driving for 16 months and imposed a six-month restriction of liberty order.

He said: “This is appalling driving.

“As it happens I know the locus reasonably well.”

The sheriff said there was “quite often” poor driving in the area because “Aberdonians seem to think because it’s a duel carriageway you can drive at all sorts of speeds”.

He added: “It’s subject to a 30mph and in some places 40mph limit.

“This is way beyond anything I have ever seen.”

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The time of the offence is approximately 8.50pm. Police officers were on uniformed patrol in an unmarked police car at the locus and were travelling west on Westburn Road approaching the junction with Foresterhill Road.

“Police became aware of a vehicle driving close to the rear of the unmarked police car as they were passing a line of parked cars.

“As the vehicle behind them, being driven by the accused, passed the last parked car it swerved, accelerated harshly and undertook the police car.

“The accused continued to accelerate harshly, moving from lane one to lane two.

“The police required to accelerate to keep pace with the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused was travelling at speeds up to 85mph.”

Clark then turned right onto North Anderson Drive.

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused continued towards the junction with Mastrick Road where a car was turning from the south-bound carriageway through a gap in the central reservation onto Mastrick Road.

“As the car was continuing that manoeuvre the accused continued to accelerate towards it, narrowly missing a collision and passing closely behind the vehicle that was turning.”

Clark then overtook two further vehicles and continued, without slowing, past a pedestrian on the central reservation waiting to cross.

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused then slowed down for a roundabout and police activated their blue lights.

“The accused was identified as the driver by officers and made no reply to caution and charge.”

Clark, of George Street, Aberdeen, was not personally present in court for the hearing.

However he previously pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving over the matter.

Defence agent Mathew Patrick said a court-ordered social work report spoke “relatively positively” about his client’s attitude.

He added: “He knows this was absolutely inexcusable. He’s expecting not to be driving for a considerable period of time.”