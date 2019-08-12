Sheriff brands Aberdeen man a public ‘menace’

A man has been branded a “menace to the public” after repeatedly being found lying in the road and abusing those who tried to help him.

Peter McCaffrey, 57, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong said at 11pm on July 11 “police observed the accused lying on a public footpath” near the Music Hall, adding: “When they went to assist the accused he began to shout and swear at them.”

McCaffrey was also found lying in Virginia Street on July 13 before a similar scenario unfolded, and on July 26 he was found lying on North Deeside Road before going on to shout and swear at police.

On June 20 he shouted, swore and threatened paramedics, and on August 1 he shouted and swore at police before attempting to punch them.

McCaffrey, of Virginia Street, Aberdeen, admitted six charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one of assault.

Sheriff Murdo MacLeod said: “I’m conscious of the fact he’s using up the time of paramedics and police officers swinging his arms at them. He’s a menace to the public.”

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client was an “alcoholic”, and was “also a menace to himself”.

Sentence was deferred for good behaviour.