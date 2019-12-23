‘Sheer lunacy’ of toilet roll theft lands Aberdeen drug user with more time in prison

An Aberdeen shoplifter stole a trolley loaded with toilet roll in what his own solicitor described as an act of “sheer lunacy”.

Neil Wilson had been asked leave Asda on Links Road, Aberdeen, by security due to his intoxicated state, but instead of just going quietly, he raided a display with toilet roll and laundry capsules near the front door on his way out.

The 32-year-old pled guilty to shoplifting and also possession of a knife over the incident, which happened on September 24.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Wilson, a prisoner at HMP Grampian: “You have pled guilty at an early stage to these charges.

“I take full account of that and everything Mike Monro has said on your behalf regarding the background to this offence, the most concerning aspect of which is that you had a knife with you.”

He jailed him for 221 days in respect of an unexpired portion of a previous sentence and gave him an additional six months for the new matter.

Defence agent Mike Monro told the court: “This is just sheer lunacy.

“He was under the influence of drugs with regard to matters.

“He’s first seen by security staff sitting on a scooter for the disabled.

“He was under the influence and asked to move on.

“However, he then went to get a trolley and promptly filled it up because in the area there was a display of toilet roll and laundry capsules.

“He fills this trolley with three 16-packs of toilet rolls and eight packets of laundry capsules.

“He does this in the presence and within sight of staff.

“He then proceeds to push this out of the premises.”

Police were then called to the scene and Wilson was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

He was searched and found to be in possession of a multi-tool containing a knife.

Mr Monro said his client accepted he was in possession of the item but did not use it or show it to staff.

He said: “He’s not shown it to anyone, he’s not waved it around, he’s not threatened anyone with it.”

The solicitor added: “When he is free of illegal drugs he’s such an easy person to deal with.

“He’s pragmatic and realistic. He knows the court has no option but to impose a custodial sentence.”