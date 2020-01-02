North-east man jailed for failing to tell police about Snapchat account

A man subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act has been jailed for failing to tell cops about a new email address and Snapchat account.

David Scott, known as Ritchie, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to failing to notify police of the details within three days.

Depute fiscal Ruaridh McAllister said officers made an unannounced visit on October 4 and checks revealed the email address and a Snapchat account which they had not been made aware of.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said his client had been “extremely isolated” and created the Snapchat to “try to get in contact with old friends”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Ritchie, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, to be jailed for eight months.