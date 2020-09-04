Serial north-east drink driver jailed after THIRD conviction

A farmer has been jailed after she turned to booze due to the stress of lambing season – and was caught drink-driving for the third time.

Veronica Knowles, or Irvine, 52, was caught more than five times the limit when she twice tried to buy more drink at a shop.

She went into the Co-op store on Colpy Road in Oldmeldrum but staff refused to serve her due to her level of intoxication

When she was then seen getting into the driver’s seat of her car, police were informed and they caught up with her on Market Square.

But when police took her back to the station she became abusive, making racial remarks to one officer about him being from China, Mexico and Pakistan.

Irvine, who had two previous convictions for drink-driving, was jailed yesterday after Sheriff Philip Mann said there was no alternative to imprisonment.

The court heard that her partner was terminally ill with cancer.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 12.30pm the accused entered the Co-op on Colpy Road at which time she attempted to purchase alcohol, however she was refused service due to being intoxicated.”

A witness then spotted Irvine entering the driver’s side of a vehicle and told shop staff, who contacted police.

Ms Love said: “Around 10 minutes later the accused re-entered the Co-op, again to attempt to purchase more alcohol.

“She was asked to leave, which she did.”

Irvine was then seen to again get into the driver’s side of the Ford Ka vehicle and again police were contacted.

Ms Love told the court: “Just coming up to 1pm police entered Market Square and could see the accused closing the driver’s door.

“On approaching they could see the keys in the ignition.”

The court heard further officers attended and they detected a “strong smell of alcohol” from Irvine who also seemed to be “unsteady on her feet”.

Irvine was cautioned and charged and taken to Kittybrewster police station.

The fiscal depute told the court: “Upon arrival she became verbally aggressive towards a police officer.”

Irvine made racial remarks about the officer being from China, Mexico and also Pakistan.

Irvine pled guilty to driving with 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She also admitted a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the offence, which happened on March 20.

Defence lawyer Liam Mcallister said his client’s partner was in ill health and she was caring for him and assisting with farm work when he was unfit.

He said: “At the time, it’s worth noting, it was lambing season.

“She was under significant pressure. She turned to alcohol to cope with that pressure, the last thing she should have done given her history.

“It’s troubling that she appears with the previous convictions she does and she’s relapsed in the way she has.”

Mr Mcallister said Irvine’s alcohol intake had “reduced considerably” since the incident, adding: “She is a decent woman who has made some catastrophic errors in her life.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Irvine, of Carnie Brae, Kintore: “You have again offended under this particular piece of legislation, with an alcohol count which is more than five times the legal limit.

“I’ve got to say I’m not one who enjoys imposing custodial sentences on anyone.

“I’m not enjoying this experience but I have concluded, because of the substantial risk you have caused to the public, there really is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He ordered her to be jailed for four months and imposed a six-year driving ban.