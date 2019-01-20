Serial drink driver caught more than eight times the limit in Aberdeen

A serial drink-driver got behind the wheel while more than eight times the limit – because he was worried about getting a parking ticket.

Arhip Hodge, who now has three convictions for drink-driving, was caught with the “extraordinarily high” reading on Gray Street, Aberdeen, after a member of the public called the police on September 13.

The 31-year-old, who since this incident has served jail time over a drink-driving offence in England, had been visiting friends in Aberdeen at the time.

Fiscal depute Katie Murray said: “Police attended at 12.15am due to a call from a member of the public who suspected the accused may be drunk while driving.”

Ms Murray said the drink-driving procedure was carried out and he provided an “extraordinarily high” reading of 183 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She said Hodge also had a previous conviction from 2011 for drink-driving.

Hodge was appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing. Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, a self-employed videographer, had come to the city to visit friends and was staying in an Airbnb on Gray Street.

He said: “He went out that night with his friends and of course he accepts a significant amount of alcohol was consumed.

“Around midnight he returned to the accommodation and on arriving there he realised he had previously parked the car in a location that might result in him receiving a ticket.

“It was extremely quiet, there was no one around and unfortunately he took the grossly stupid decision to move the car a short distance to a location it could be safely parked for the night.

“He drove the car only a short distance, the police then arrived and the offence came to light.”

In sentencing Hodge, of Mill Lane, Lapworth, Sheriff Charlotte Coutts said she had taken into consideration the “very high level”.

She disqualified him from driving for three years and gave him a six-month supervision order as well as 160 hours of unpaid work.